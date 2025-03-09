SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

NC State fires coach Kevin Keatts a year after improbable ACC title and Final Four run

North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts reacts to a...

North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State fired men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts on Sunday, an abrupt end to an eight-year tenure coming less than a year after the Wolfpack's improbable run to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and the Final Four.

The school announced the move a day after the Wolfpack closed a 12-19 season.

“I want to thank Coach Keatts for his contributions to N.C. State and for always representing the university with class,” athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “He will always have a treasured place in Wolfpack history for the accomplishments of his 2023-24 squad and I appreciate the passion he brought to this role. We wish him and his family the best in the future.”

Keatts posted his own statement on social media, calling the past eight years “a dream come true.”

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME