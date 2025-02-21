James and Brooks score 17 points apiece, lead No. 13 N.C. State women over No. 20 Georgia Tech 83-68

ATLANTA — Aziaha James and Zoe Brooks scored 17 points apiece and No. 13 N.C. State beat No. 20 Georgia Tech 83-68 on Thursday night.

Saniya Rivers added 16 points and Madison Hayes had 14 for N.C. State (21-5, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which rebounded from a 66-65 loss to No. 12 North Carolina on Sunday that ended a nine-game win streak.

Hayes made two 3s and scored eight points as the Wolfpack outscored the Yellow Jackets 24-17 in the third quarter. Hayes opened the fourth with another 3 to stretch the lead to 69-53. Georgia Tech used an 8-0 spurt about a minute later to cut its deficit to 71-63 with 7:16 left but didn’t get closer.

James scored 15 points in the first half and Hayes finished with 11 in the second, and the pair combined for seven of the Wolfpack's eight 3-pointers.

Tonie Morgan scored 17 points and Dani Carnegie added 16 to lead Georgia Tech (21-6, 9-6). Kara Dunn chipped in with 11 points and Kayla Blackshear scored 10 to go with nine rebounds.

The Wolfpack have won nine of the last 11 in the series and secured their first in Atlanta since an 84-75 victory on Dec. 31, 2020.

N.C. State, which has a 19-game home winning streak, hosts top-ranked Notre Dame on Sunday.

Georgia Tech will play Florida State on Sunday in its final regular-season home game.