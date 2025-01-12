Saniya Rivers has double-double and No. 21 N.C. State women defeat Stanford 81-67

STANFORD, Calif. — Saniya Rivers had 17 points and 11 rebounds, N.C. State scored 34 points in the third quarter and the No. 21 Wolfpack defeated Stanford 81-67 on Sunday.

After leading by six points at halftime, the Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1 ACC) shot 65% in the third quarter, including a 5-for-6 stretch in a closing 9-0 run that gave them a 68-43 lead heading to the fourth quarter. N.C. State kept it going early in the fourth, making 5 of 6 shots in the first four minutes to build a 79-57 lead. However, the Wolfpack made only one shot the rest of the game to finish at 53% for the second half and 47% for the game.

Rivers led five starters in double figures. Aziaha James scored 15, Zoe Brooks 14, Madison Hayes 11 and Tilda Trygger 10.

Chloe Clardy had 17 points, Nunu Agara 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Elena Bosgana 14 points for Stanford (9-7, 1-4).

A three-point play by Tess Heal in the final minute of the first quarter gave Stanford an 18-12 lead, but the Wolfpack stormed back with a big finish to the second quarter. Steele hit two 3-pointers and Rivers added a three-point play in a 9-0 run that gave N.C. State a 34-26 lead 45 seconds before halftime. Bosgana scored at the buzzer to make it 34-28 at the break.

Both teams head from the Bay Area to the East Coast this week. N.C. State will host Pitt on Thursday while Stanford visits Wake Forest.