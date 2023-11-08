NCAA putting renewed emphasis on sportsmanship in women's hoops after technical fouls soar last year

After a season that saw over a 33% increase in technical fouls, women's college basketball is putting a renewed emphasis on sportsmanship this year.

Last season, there were 830 total technical fouls called, up from 606 the season before, according to the NCAA. That included a 77% increase on techs given to head coaches and a whopping 193% increase on technical fouls assessed to personnel on the bench.

Fighting was also a problem last year, including incidents in a game between George Washington and TCU as well one between Georgia and VCU. There was a 400% increase in bench personnel ejections as a result.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of an email sent out to coaches, officials and coordinators last week that reiterates longstanding rules on bench decorum and the coaching box rule.

“We have a mutual responsibility to serve as leaders and role models in this regard. Basketball is a competitive game, which, by its very nature, may lead to adversarial relationships between opponents," Women's Basketball Oversight Committee chairman David Harris wrote . "However, the relationship should not foster a negative interaction. Individuals should employ a behavior that respects the opponent and should not create an atmosphere that negatively influences the attitude of the game.”

All coaches were required to watch an hour-long video in the offseason that included a segment on sportsmanship. This isn't anything new as the NCAA has put out memos in the past on sportsmanship and coaches always need to watch the video in the offseason.

Coaches have complained that rules are enforced in the regular season don't seem to be called in the NCAA Tournament. For example, LSU coach Kim Mulkey was seen far outside the coaching box many times in the championship game against Iowa last season as well as making contact with an official. She didn't receive a warning or a technical foul for either infraction.

