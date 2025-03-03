Big Ten hoping to close in on getting double-figure teams into NCAA Tournament

The Big Ten has eight teams that should be locks to reach the NCAA Tournament.

For the league to hit double figures, teams on the bubble will have to have a strong finish to the season.

Indiana (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) appeared to be on the outside looking in less than a month ago, but has reeled off four wins in five games to move onto the bubble.

Ohio State (16-14, 8-10) has moved in the opposite direction. In good shape a couple of weeks ago, the Buckeyes lost three straight before knocking off USC 87-82 last Wednesday.

Nebraska's hopes have taken a hit with three straight losses, including 67-65 to Minnesota on Brennan Rigsby's late 3-pointer. Northwestern (16-13, 7-11) moved back into the bubble conversation with double-digit wins over Ohio State, Minnesota and Iowa.

Bubble watch

North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke, Saturday. The Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC) are playing well at the right time, winning five of their last six games after some midseason struggles. A win over their rival would be a huge boost to their NCAA Tournament chances.

Boise State vs. UNLV and Colorado State. The Broncos (21-8, 13-5 Mountain West) picked up a massive win over Utah State and have won seven of eight heading into the final week of their regular season.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas and at Georgia. The Commodores (20-9, 8-8 SEC) strengthen their at-large chances with three straight wins, including a crucial overtime victory over No. 15 Missouri. Wins over two fellow bubble teams this week could help increase their chances heading into the SEC Tournament.

Key ratings

Villanova: The Wildcats (18-12, 11-8 Big East) have won six of eight, but their early-season troubles still leave them with a tough climb to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. Villanova is No. 51 in the NET rankings, but fifth in a Big East that may only get four teams into the bracket.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats (17-12, 7-11 Big 12) missed on a huge opportunity in last week's loss to Houston and will need a strong finish to reach the field of 68. Cincinnati is No. 40 in the overall NET rankings, but ninth in the Big 12.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) are No. 68 in the NET rankings, but could get a huge boost with a win over No. 2 Duke on Monday night.