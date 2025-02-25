SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Brice Williams scores 18 of Nebraska's 21 first-half points in loss to No. 15 Michigan

Nebraska guard Brice Williams dunks against Michigan during the first...

Nebraska guard Brice Williams dunks against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Bonnie Ryan

By The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — Brice Williams was a do-it-yourselfer for Nebraska on Monday night, scoring 26 of the Cornhuskers' 46 points and 18 of their 21 in the first half against No. 15 Michigan.

The Wolverines won 49-46, their fewest points in a victory since 2008 and the Huskers' fewest overall since 2019.

Williams made three straight 3-pointers in the first four minutes and accounted for Nebraska's first 13 points. Connor Essegian was the only other Cornhuskers player to make a field goal in the first half, hitting a runner in the lane with 9:08 left.

Williams finished 9 of 21 from the field; nine teammates were a combined 7 of 41.

Williams entered averaging 19.4 points per game, tied for third in the Big Ten. He became the third player in Nebraska history to reach 1,000 career points in two seasons.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME