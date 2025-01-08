SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Dix and Payton Sandfort combine for 61 points, Iowa rallies late to beat Nebraska 97-87 in overtime

By The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Josh Dix had a career-high 31 points and seven 3-pointers, Payton Sandfort scored all 30 of his points after halftime and Iowa overcame a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat Nebraska 97-87 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Dix and Payton Sandfort were a combined 13 of 20 from long range and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Iowa scored the first nine points of the extra period to pull away. The Hawkeyes shot 3 of 4 from the field and made 14 of 16 free throws in overtime while the Cornhuskers were 4-of-12 shooting. Dix made a 3-pointer and scored nine points.

Pryce Sandfort added 11 points with three 3s for Iowa (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten Conference).

Brice Williams made four shots from distance and scored 28 points to lead Nebraska (12-3, 2-2), which had a six-game winning streak halted. Rollie Worster added 14 points. Juwan Gary scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Payton Sandfort made three 3s and scored 14 points during a 20-7 run that tied it 64-all with 4:58 remaining in regulation. Nebraska scored the next four points before Payton Sandfort answered with a dunk and back-to-back 3s to help put the Hawkeyes up 74-70 with 1:22 left.

Williams hit from long range with 1:04 to play to make it 74-73. On the Cornhuskers' final possession, Williams took an inbound pass near midcourt, dribbled the floor and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 76.

A Williams dunk gave Nebraska its largest lead, 52-37, with about 15 minutes to play.

