SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Markowski double-double leads Nebraska women to 84-60 win over Rutgers in Big Ten tourney

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Alexis Markowski scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 10th-seeded Nebraska coasted to an 84-60 win over Rutgers in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Cornhuskers (20-10) face seventh-seeded Illinois, a team they lost to by nine, in the second round on Thursday.

Amiah Hargrove had 13 points and Alberte Rimdahl 12 off the bench for Nebraska, which won 69-62 at Rutgers in their only other meeting this season. Britt Prince added 10 points and five assists. Markowski upped her school record for double-doubles to 51.

Destiny Adams was 13 of 13 from the foul line and led the Scarlet Knights (11-19) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Awa Sidibe and Mya Petticord both added 11. Rutgers had five 3s and shot 36% after an 8 of 14 fourth quarter when it scored 23 points.

Nebraska shot 55%, including 13 of 31 from 3-point range by eight different players. All four double-figure scorers had two 3s as did Logan Nissley.

Markowski had 14 points in the first half, including five in a late 11-0 surge in the first quarter that helped the Cornhuskers take a 22-13 lead. Markowski, Prince and Hargrove each had a 3 in the run and Nebraska, which averages eight a game, had eight triples at halftime.

Rimdal and Markowski both had their second 3s in the second quarter as the lead stretched to 39-24.

Nebraska got a couple of early 3s in the second half and closed the third quarter with eight-straight points for a 61-37 lead.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME