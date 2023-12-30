Nebraska goes wild in first half, rolls to 91-62 victory over South Carolina State

LINCOLN, Neb. — C. J. Wilcher scored 18 points off the bench, Brice Williams added 16 points, and Nebraska rode a dominant first half to a 91-62 victory over South Carolina State on Friday night.

Nebraska's first half was one to remember. The Cornhuskers led 50-11 after holding South Carolina State to 11.9% shooting (5 for 42) and 1 for 13 from 3-point distance. In contrast, Nebraska shot 55.2% overall, which included 11-for-14 shooting on 2-point tries. The Cornhuskers had 13 assists on 16 made baskets.

Josiah Allick finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Nebraska (11-2). Eli Rice scored 10 points.

Jordan Simpson scored all of his team-high 17 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs outscore Nebraska 51-41 after the break.

Michael Teal finished with 11 points and Raquan Brown had 10 for the Bulldogs (4-11).

Nebraska's 11 nonconference wins are the most since the Cornhuskers went 11-1 to open the 1994-95 season. Only four teams in program history have had a better nonconference record than this season's 11-2.

Nebraska, which is 1-1 in Big Ten play, returns to conference action with a home game against Indiana on Wednesday.

South Carolina State visits Oklahoma State on Sunday.

