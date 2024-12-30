SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Betts returns for top-ranked UCLA as Bruins rout Nebraska 91-54 in Big Ten home opener

Nebraska center Alexis Markowski, right, looks to shoot against UCLA...

Nebraska center Alexis Markowski, right, looks to shoot against UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Lauren Betts scored 21 points in her return, Kiki Rice added 18 and top-ranked UCLA routed Nebraska 91-54 on Sunday in its Big Ten home opener.

Betts, the Bruins’ leading scorer, was back after missing two games with a leg injury she sustained at Long Beach State on Dec. 14. She had eight rebounds in helping the Bruins (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) dominate the boards, 48-18.

Rice was perfect, making all eight of her field goal attempts and both of her free throws. She had six rebounds and four steals before sitting down with 4:14 remaining.

The victory was coach Cori Close's 300th at UCLA. She's 300-140 in her 14 seasons at the school.

Amiah Hargrove led the Cornhuskers (10-3, 1-1) with 12 points. Callin Hake added nine points.

Takeaways

Nebraska: The Huskers kept it close in the first half, twice leading by a point in the second quarter. But they had six players with three or more fouls and only scored 24 points in the second half.

UCLA: The Bruins were playing their first game in nine days and were sloppy at times. They'll need to cut down on turnovers (26) and improve their 3-point shooting (4 of 17) before facing No. 23 Michigan.

Nebraska forward Petra Bozan, center, vies for a rebound against...

Nebraska forward Petra Bozan, center, vies for a rebound against UCLA center Lauren Betts, left, and guard Kiki Rice during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Key moment

The Bruins took control in the third after leading 37-30 at halftime. They outscored the Cornhuskers 31-13 while limiting them to just four field goals. Rice scored UCLA's first five points. Betts and Janiah Barker had six each.

Key stat

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski, who was averaging a team-high 15 points and 8.3 rebounds, was held to three points and two boards. She was just 1 of 8 from the floor and had four fouls.

Up next

Nebraska visits JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC and UCLA hosts No. 23 Michigan, both on Wednesday.

