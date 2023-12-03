House scores 26 of his 28 in 1st half, New Mexico beats New Mexico St. 106-62

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was the Jaelen House show Saturday as the New Mexico guard scored 28 points — 26 of those in the first half —- to lead the Lobos to a 106-62 win over downstate rival New Mexico State.

Tru Washington had a career-high 21 points and Donovan Dent added 12 points with 10 assists for New Mexico (7-1).

Femi Odukale scored 18 to lead the Aggies (4-6) and Kaosi Ezegu chipped in 13.

The game was particularly tense early on with a flagrant foul against Odukale, who also got a technical. The Aggies were whistled for 18 first-half fouls.

Washington also picked up a first-half technical.

The game was still relatively close midway through the first half, with the Lobos leading 27-21 before going on an 18-3 run to push the lead to 45-24.

New Mexico used a stifling defense to create 17 turnovers — including 10 steals — leading to a 19-10 advantage in points off turnovers, including a 21-0 edge on fast-break scoring.

BIG PICTURE

The game marked the resumption of the series when last season’s home-and-home series was canceled after an Aggies player shot and killed a New Mexico student on the Albuquerque campus in the early morning hours before the first meeting of the season. Outside of the COVID-marred season, the team’s had met at least one every year since World War II.

Relations between the schools remained strained for many months before both agreed to resume play amid increased security on both campuses.

STATS

House’s 26 first-half points was the most for a Lobos player in 20 years. He made 8-of-9 shots, including all five of his 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

New Mexico plays Santa Clara On Dec. 9 in the Jack Jones Classic tournament in Henderson, Nevada.

New Mexico State is home Dec. 12 against Northern New Mexico.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here