Kohler's career night sends Michigan State to 96-60 win over Niagara with top-ranked Kansas up next

LANSING, Mich. — Jaxon Kohler came off the bench to post career highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds and Michigan State warmed up for a meeting with top-ranked Kansas with a 96-60 victory over Niagara on Thursday night.

Michigan State (2-0) takes on the Jayhawks on Tuesday at the Champions Classic in Atlanta.

Kohler was 8-of-12 shooting with the junior posting his second career double-double. Jase Richardson added 12 points, Tre Holloman and Frankie Fidler 11 each and Jaden Akins 10. The Spartans shot 52% and were plus-10 on the offensive boards, dominating in the paint where they outscored Niagara 56-18.

Olumide Adelodun scored 13 points, Jahari Williamson 12 and Jhaylon Martinez 10 for the Purple Eagles (1-1), who shot 38%.

A Martinez 3-pointer to open the second half cut Michigan State's lead to 46-42 but then Niagara went into a 1-of-9 shooting funk and the Spartans put together an 11-0 run including five straight points from Fidler to go up by 14. The lead was 24 after a Fidler 3-pointer with eight minutes left and reached 38 after the Spartans scored 16 straight points.

Niagara hit three straight 3s — two by Williamson — to take an early lead before the Spartans went in front for good on a Richardson bucket seven minutes into the game. Michigan State led by as many as 13 in the first half but a jumper and a 3-pointer by Adelodun to close the half got the Purple Eagles within five.