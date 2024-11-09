Harrison scores 21, Shaw 19, No. 16 West Virginia women overwhelm Niagara 110-41

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jordan Harrison scored 21 points, Sydney Shaw added 20 and No. 16 West Virginia used its defense to overwhelm Niagara 110-41 on Saturday

The Mountaineers (2-0) forced 44 turnovers, turning those into 53 points. A 49-31 rebounding advantage, including a plus-13 on the offensive end, led to 21 second-chance points and it was 66-16 on points in the paint.

Jordan Thomas scored 14 points for West Virginia, which was a plus-19 on free throws made. Ja'Naiya Quinerly and Kylee Blacksten both added 11 points. Zya Nugent scored seven points to surpass 1,000 for her career and Kyah Watson grabbed 13 rebounds.

Amelia Strong scored 14 points for Niagara (0-2), which had three players foul out and two more finish with four fouls.

The Mountaineers led 27-9 after one quarter, thanks to a 19-0 run. Niagara missed six consecutive shots and had nine turnovers in the near six-minute drought. Thomas had nine points as the Mountaineers scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to lead 41-9. Aided by another 13-0 run West Virginia led 56-15 at the half.

There was a 16-0 run in the third quarter to get the lead beyond 50 and a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter that got the lead beyond 70.