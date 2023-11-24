Josh Hubbard stars as No. 25 Mississippi State beats Nicholls 74-61

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Freshman Josh Hubbard scored 15 points, and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Nicholls 74-61 on Friday.

Cameron Matthews had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-0). Jimmy Bell Jr., a West Virginia transfer, had 11 points and 10 rebounds in his second double-double of the season.

Nicholls (3-4) was led by Jamal West Jr., who finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Byron Ireland had 10 points.

Mississippi State led 36-24 at halftime. Matthews and D.J. Jeffries each converted a layup and Bell connected on two foul shots to make it 44-26 early in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Nicholls: The Colonels continue a tough nonconference schedule next week with a trip to Baylor and still have Maryland on the schedule in December. Nicholls has two road nonconference wins over LSU and South Alabama.

Mississippi State: For the second straight season under coach Chris Jans, the Bulldogs are off to a quick nonconference start. Mississippi State opened last season 11-0 and was ranked as high as No. 16 before SEC play began in Jans’ debut season with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) looks for open man while Nicholls State forward Jamal West Jr. (15) challenges during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

UP NEXT

Nicholls: Visits Baylor on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: Returns to action Tuesday at Georgia Tech in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

