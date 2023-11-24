Josh Hubbard stars as No. 25 Mississippi State beats Nicholls 74-61
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Freshman Josh Hubbard scored 15 points, and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Nicholls 74-61 on Friday.
Cameron Matthews had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-0). Jimmy Bell Jr., a West Virginia transfer, had 11 points and 10 rebounds in his second double-double of the season.
Nicholls (3-4) was led by Jamal West Jr., who finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Byron Ireland had 10 points.
Mississippi State led 36-24 at halftime. Matthews and D.J. Jeffries each converted a layup and Bell connected on two foul shots to make it 44-26 early in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Nicholls: The Colonels continue a tough nonconference schedule next week with a trip to Baylor and still have Maryland on the schedule in December. Nicholls has two road nonconference wins over LSU and South Alabama.
Mississippi State: For the second straight season under coach Chris Jans, the Bulldogs are off to a quick nonconference start. Mississippi State opened last season 11-0 and was ranked as high as No. 16 before SEC play began in Jans’ debut season with the Bulldogs.
UP NEXT
Nicholls: Visits Baylor on Tuesday.
Mississippi State: Returns to action Tuesday at Georgia Tech in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
