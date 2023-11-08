Nkamhoua, high-flying Michigan dominate UNC Asheville in 25-point win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Oliver Nkamhoua scored 25 points and Dug McDaniel scored a career-high 22 points and Michigan beat UNC Asheville 99-74 in a season-opening matchup on Tuesday night.

Michigan interim head coach Phil Martelli sat in for head coach Juwan Howard who continues to recover from his Sept. 15 heart procedure.

Terrance Williams II added 15 points and Alabama graduate transfer Nimari Burnett 13 for the Wolverines. who shot 38 for 67 (56.7%) including 12 for 26 (46.2%) from 3-point range.

McDaniel distributed eight assists, one an approximately 50-foot lob to Nkamhoua which he caught from outside the key and threw down with both hands. With a 67-40 lead, Nkamhoua went on his own 6-0 run wrapping two dunks around a jumper.

The Bulldogs' Josh Banks scored the first points of the game, which proved to be UNC Asheville's lone lead 32 seconds into the contest. Burnett made a 3 21 seconds later and Michigan led for the remainder.

Drew Pember scored 19 points for the Bulldogs, Banks 18 and reserve Evan Johnson 12.

Michigan moved its record to 12-0 all-time against Big South Conference opposition.

Michigan forward Tray Jackson (2) drives as North Carolina Asheville forward Jamon Battle defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

