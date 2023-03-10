SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 13 Virginia loses Vander Plas to season-ending injury

Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots the ball against Louisville...

Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots the ball against Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) Credit: AP/Mike Kropf

By The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No. 13 Virginia has lost forward Ben Vander Plas to a season-ending inury.

The school announced Thursday that Vander Plas broke his right hand during practice the day before. The announcement came before the Cavaliers faced North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Ohio had averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, starting the last 14 games.

The Cavaliers gave 7-foot-1 redshirt senior Francisco Caffaro his first start of the season against UNC. Caffaro is averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds.

