No. 4 Duke defeats Army to give Coach K his 990th win

DURHAM, N.C. -- Tyus Jones had 16 points and a season-high 10 assists, and No. 4 Duke beat Army 93-73 on Sunday to bring coach Mike Krzyzewski within 10 wins of 1,000 for his career.

Fellow freshman Jahlil Okafor added 21 points while Quinn Cook and Rasheed Sulaimon had 13 apiece for the Blue Devils (7-0).

They shot 52 percent, held a 43-25 rebounding advantage and overcame a season-worst 4-of-19 performance from 3-point range.

Duke tuned up for Wednesday night's visit to No. 2 Wisconsin by helping Krzyzewski defeat his alma mater and earn career victory No. 990.

Kyle Wilson and Tanner Plomb each scored 19 points for Army (5-1).

The Black Knights gave Duke's transition defense headaches all day before their best start in 38 years was spoiled by its iconic former team captain and head coach.

This was the sixth meeting between a Krzyzewski-coached Duke team and Army, so naturally the dominant subplot was Coach K -- who starred for Bob Knight at Army in the 1960s and coached the Black Knights for five years before coming to Duke in 1980.

The twist in the latest matchup was that the last coach to lead Army to a 5-0 start was Krzyzewski -- whose 1976-77 team won its first seven.

That footnote still belongs to him -- but for much of the day, keeping it wasn't easy.

Army pulled within single digits with just under 18 minutes left when Dylan Cox's three-point play made it 44-35.

Amile Jefferson followed by banking in a jumper through contact, and when he missed the free throw, Okafor got the rebound and laid it in. Jefferson hit one free throw on Duke's next possession and after his miss, the Blue Devils forced a held ball on the rebound to set up the play of the game: Okafor's two-handed dunk off Jones' inbounds pass that pushed the lead to 51-35 -- Duke's largest to that point -- with 16:52 left.

The lead gradually swelled the rest of the way, with Duke pushing it into the 20s for the first time on Jefferson's jumper with about 10 minutes to play.

TIP-INS

Duke: Freshman Justise Winslow, who averages 14 points, was in constant foul trouble and finished with just seven points in 12 minutes. Duke won its 37th straight home game -- the longest streak in the nation.

Army: The Black Knights were playing a ranked team for the first time since 2006, losing to No. 20 Notre Dame 88-47. Their five-game winning streak was their longest under sixth-year coach Zach Spiker.

UP NEXT

Duke plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Army is at Delaware on Wednesday night.