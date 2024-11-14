Sarah Ashlee Barker's 19 points, 9 rebounds lead No. 22 Alabama women by Norfolk State 68-58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sarah Ashlee Barker had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Aaliyah Nye added 15 points and No. 22 Alabama beat Norfolk State 68-58 on Wednesday night.

Alabama led 37-20 at halftime before Norfolk State rallied behind seven straight points from Diamond Johnson to begin the fourth quarter to get within 51-50 with 7:15 left.

Alabama rebuilt an eight-point lead before Kierra Wheeler and Niya Fields made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possession to cut Norfolk State's deficit to 60-56. The Crimson Tide responded with four straight field goals, capped by Nye's 3-pointer to take control at 67-56.

Essence Cody scored 14 points and Zaay Green added 12 for Alabama (4-0). Karly Weathers grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Wheeler led Norfolk State (3-1) with 19 points. Diamond Johnson had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Fields added 14 points and five assists.

Alabama moved up in the AP poll on Monday after having earned a ranking for the first time since 1999. Green, Nye, Weathers, Barker and Cody combined to score 78 of the team’s 94 points in Sunday’s win over Troy. Those five starters scored 62 of 68 against Norfolk State.