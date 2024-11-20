SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hake has 17 points, Petrie 14 as reserves lead No. 21 Nebraska women past North Alabama 85-48

By The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — Callin Hake had 17 points and Jessica Petrie added 14, both career highs for the reserves, and No. 21 Nebraska rolled to an 85-48 win over North Alabama on Tuesday night.

The Lions scored the first basket of the game but went 2 of 16 and the Cornhuskers scored the last 10 points of the quarter — six by Hake — and led 15-4.

Nebraska had the first four points of the second quarter and had a 12-0 run that included two Kendall Moriarty 3-pointers and four free throws for Hake and the lead was 36-16 at the break.

Britt Prince and Alberte Rimdal both had 13 points for the Cornhuskers (5-0), who went 8 of 21 from 3-point range after setting a school record with 20 on 59% shooting in their last game. Alex Markowski added 10 points.

Jazzy Klinge led the Lions (2-3) with 11 points and Charity Gallegos added 10.

Nebraska shot 48% overall and was 15 of 19 from the foul line and had a 48-32 rebounding advantage. North Alabama was 7 of 18 from 3-point range (49%) and 17 of 59 overall (29%).

The Cornhuskers play at in-state rival Creighton on Friday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME