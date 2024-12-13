Virginia Tech snaps six-game losing streak with 95-67 win over North Carolina A&T

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Ben Hammond came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points on a perfect shooting night and Virginia Tech beat North Carolina A&T 95-67 Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The 95 points were the most for the Hokies since scoring 98 against Wofford on Nov. 19, 2023.

Hammond was 6 of 6 from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers, and made both free throws. He had four assists and five steals and led a bench that scored 55 points. Reserves Rodney Brown Jr. and Patrick Wessler added 13 points each. Mylyjael Poteat scored all 11 of his points in the first half when the Hokies (4-6) took a 20-point lead. Toibu Lawal added 10 points. Virginia Tech shot 50%.

Landon Glasper hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Aggies (3-7), who lost their fifth straight after shooting 38%. Ryan Forrest and Jahnathan Lamothe added 14 points each, with Lamothe grabbing 11 rebounds. Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 13 points.

The Aggies opened the second half with a 7-2 run but the Hokies responded by scoring the next 11 points, including two 3s by Brown, in a 18-2 run to take their largest lead up to that point at 72-43. The Hokies led late by 31.

The Hokies hit 6 of 7 shots in a 16-0 run to extend a first-half margin to 26 before going into the break ahead 52-32.

North Carolina A&T is at Liberty on Saturday. Virginia Tech is host to Navy on Sunday.