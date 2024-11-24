SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Grant scores 15 points, No. 16 North Carolina women beat Ball State 63-52 in Battle 4 Atlantis

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, North Carolina's...

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby, left, shoots as Ball State's Tessa Towers defends during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Credit: AP/Tim Aylen

By The Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas — Lanie Grant scored a career-high 15 points, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double and No. 16 North Carolina beat Ball State 63-52 in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Saturday night.

North Carolina (4-1) scored the last nine points of the first quarter for a 19-10 advantage and led the rest of the way. Madelyn Bischoff’s 3-pointer pulled Ball State to 39-34 with 7:31 left in the third, but the Cardinals didn't get closer.

Grant, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Midlothian, Virginia, who skipped her final year of high school, was 3 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Ustby and Trayanna Crisp added 12 points apiece for the Tar Heels. Ustby grabbed 11 rebounds and her board with 6:58 left was the 1,000th of her career.

Bischoff made five 3s and scored 19 points to lead Ball State (4-1). Marie Kiefer didn’t attempt a field goal in the second half but was 5 of 6 from the floor in the first half and finished with 13 points.

Grant and Lexi Donarski each scored five points in the first quarter to help North Carolina build a nine-point advantage heading into the second quarter. Bischoff and Kiefer scored eight points apiece in the second quarter to pull the Cardinals within 35-29 at the break. Kiefer finished with 12 first-half points and Grant paced the Tar Heels with 10.

North Carolina will play either Texas A&M or Villanova in a Sunday game. The Tar Heels are looking for its fourth multi-team event title with coach Courtney Banghart and their first since 2022.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, North Carolina's...

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, North Carolina's Lexi Donarski drives the lane against Ball State during an NCAA college basketball game North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Credit: AP/Tim Aylen

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME