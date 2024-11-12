SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 25 Oregon women rout North Texas 66-35

By The Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. — Elisa Mevius and Nani Falatea each scored 11 points and No. 25 Oregon routed North Texas 66-35 on Tuesday for its fourth straight victory.

Mevius scored the final four points of the first quarter to give Oregon a 14-4 lead as North Texas was just 2 of 11 from the field. Falatea made the first field goal of the second quarter for a 17-6 lead and the Ducks led by double figures the rest of the way.

Oregon improved to 4-0 to begin a season for the seventh time under 11th-year head coach Kelly Graves. It's the 97th week under Graves that Oregon has been in the AP Top 25, and 177th week in program history.

Tommisha Lampkin scored a team-high six points for North Texas (2-1). The Mean Green were just 12 of 49 (24.5%) from the field.

UNT won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title last season and were picked to finish second in the preseason coaches' poll.

The Ducks were coming off a 76-74 victory over then-12th-ranked Baylor on Sunday to snap a 14-game skid against Top 25 opponents. Oregon continues its six-game homestand on Monday against Grand Canyon.

