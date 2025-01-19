SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Goldin scores 31 points in No. 20 Michigan's 80-76 overtime victory over Northwestern

Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2) is defended by Michigan forward Sam Walters while going to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Valdislav Goldin scored 31 points, Nimari Burnett added 13 and No. 20 Michigan rallied to beat Northwestern 80-76 in overtime Sunday.

Roddy Gayle Jr. and Tre Donaldson each had 10 points to help the Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) rebounds from an 84-81 overtime loss at Minnesota on Thursday night.

Michigan made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:20 to finish off the Wildcats (11-7, 2-5).

Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern with 21 points. Nick Martinelli added 20, and Jalen Leach had 19 before he was ejected.

After Gayle gave the Wolverines a 65-63 lead with 34 seconds left in regulation, Matthew Nicholson made two free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

Takeaways

Northwestern: The Wildcats' pesky defense plagued Michigan throughout the game. Northwestern held the Wolverines to 29% shooting in the first half, with Michigan missing 12 of its first 13 shots.

Michigan: The Wolverines survived despite shooting a season-worst 36% percent.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins reacts after a foul called against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

Key moment

Leach was ejected on a flagrant-2 call for kicking Goldin with 9:23 left. Goldin made both free throws to pull Michigan to 54-53.

Key stat

The Wildcats have not won at Michigan since 2010.

Up next

Northwestern returns home to face Indiana on Wednesday night. Michigan is at Purdue on Friday night.

