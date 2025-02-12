Shelstad's career-high 26 points helps Oregon fend off Northwestern comeback attempt 81-75

EUGENE, Ore. — Jackson Shelstad scored a career-high 26 points and Oregon ended its five-game losing streak by holding off Northwestern 81-75 on Tuesday night.

Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 19 points and Nate Bittle scored 14 points for Oregon.

Ty Berry scored 23 points shooting 8 for 10, reserve K.J. Windham scored 20 points and Nick Martinelli 16 for Northwestern, which out shot Oregon 51.7% to 47.1%.

Windham's 3-pointer got the Wildcats within 64-54 with 7:30 left and they continued to chip away at Oregon's lead. Northwestern got within five points on multiple occasions but never got closer. Oregon finished 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final two-and-a-half minutes and were 25 for 28 (89.3%) overall.

Windham's 3-pointer put Northwestern ahead 14-13 with 11:44 left before halftime to mark the Wildcats' last lead. Shelstad and Barthelemy each followed with a 3 and Oregon went on to outscore Northwestern over the next eight minutes.

Northwestern's Berry made a 3 with 48 seconds left before halftime and the points were the only scored by the Wildcats in the last four-and-a-half minutes before the break and Oregon led 39-25 at halftime.

The Ducks (17-8, 6-8) shot 15 for 30 in the first half including 5 for 12 (41.7%) from 3.

Northwestern (13-12, 4-10), which has lost five of its last six, hosts Nebraska on Sunday.

Oregon hosts Rutgers on Sunday.