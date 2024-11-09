SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Toppin's near-perfect shooting night sends Texas Tech past Northwestern 86-65

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK. Texas — JT Toppin scored 25 points, reserve Kevin Overton scored 19 points and Texas Tech beat Northwestern State 86-65 on Friday night.

Toppin finished 10-of-11 shooting, Chance McMillan scored 13 points and Kerwin Walton 11 for the Red Raiders (2-0). Darrion Williams just missed a double-double scoring eight points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Reserve Jon Sanders II led the Demons (1-1) with 18 points.

After tying a program record with 16-made 3-pointers in its season opener against Bethune-Cookman in Tuesday's home opener, Texas Tech cooled considerably shooting 6 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Walton's 3-pointer with 13:26 remaining in the first half gave the Red Raiders a 21-9 lead. Toppin converted a three-point play with 7:29 before halftime to make it 29-17 and Texas Tech led by double digits for the rest of the game.

Texas Tech led 42-28 at halftime and the lead reached 20 points (83-63) with 1:33 remaining on Overton's jumper.

The Red Raiders now own an 8-0 all-time advantage over Northwestern State with all eight wins coming at home.

