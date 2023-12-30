SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Mike Williams III hits 6 3s, scores 20. hot-shooting LSU beats Northwestern State 96-55

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Freshman Mike Williams III hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, both season highs, Hunter Dean and Derek Fountain each had a double-double and hot-shooting LSU beat Northwestern State 96-55 Friday night.

Dean scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Fountain added 10 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. Will Baker scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting for LSU (8-5). Jalen Cook added 13 points and Jordan Wright scored 10.

The Tigers shot a season-high 61% (36 of 59) from the field, made 11 of 21 (52%) from 3-point range and scored 29 points off 20 Northwestern State turnovers.

Chris Mubiru hit a 3-pointer and Chase Forte followed with a layup to give the Demons a 7-4 lead, but a steal by Fountain led to a layup by Dean to make it 9-8 with 13:32 left in the first half and LSU led the rest of the way.

Forte made a layup that trimmed Northwestern State's deficit to 23-18 with 8:03, but the Demons were 1-of-12 shooting as LSU scored 24 of the final 27 first-half points to take a 47-21 lead.

Forte and Jimel Lane lead Northwestern State (2-11) with nine points apiece. The Demons, who snapped a 10-game losing streak last time out with a win over NAIA Southern-New Orleans, are winless against NCAA-affiliated opponents this season.

LSU opens SEC play Jan. 6 at Texas A&M. Northwestern State plays at Lamar to kick off its Southland Conference slate on Jan. 6.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME