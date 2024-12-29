SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Johnson returns to score 19 points, leads Texas to a 77-53 win over Northwestern State

By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Tre Johnson returned to the Texas lineup and scored 18 points to lead the Longhorns to a 77-53 win over Northwestern State to close out their nonconference schedule on Sunday.

Johnson, a freshman averaging better than 19 points per game, sat out the team's win over Southern with a right hip issue. He returned to hit 7 of his 11 shots, including 4 of 7 from long range, and collect four assists.

Texas (11-2) jumped to an 8-0 lead and was up 41-22 at the half. The Longhorns shot 50% from the field, hitting 27 of 54 including 11 of 25 from behind the arc.

Jordan Pope hit 3 of 8 from deep and finished with 11 points for Texas and Arthur Kaluma pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Northwestern State (5-7) got just five points from its starting five, which shot a collective 2-for-22. Micah Thomas came off the bench to score the Demon's first points and finished with 19, hitting 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Addison Patterson came off the bench to hit 8 of 18 shots to score 18 points. The Demons shot 21 of 55 from the field, including 3 of 17 from distance, and converted just 8 of 17 from the free throw line.

Texas faces the toughest part of its schedule, opening SEC play with five straight games against ranked conference opponents, starting at No. 13 Texas A&M on January 4. The Longhorns then host No. 2 Auburn and No. 1 Tennessee before traveling to face No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 6 Florida.

