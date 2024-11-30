SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Brooks Barnhizer scores 23 points and Northwestern tops UNLV 66-61 at Arizona Tip-Off

By The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Brooks Barnhizer had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Northwestern to a 66-61 victory over UNLV at the Arizona Tip-Off on Friday night.

The Wildcats took third place in the Cactus Division.

The Wildcats made 5 of their first 7 shots in the second half, turning a one-point halftime lead into a 42-35 advantage nearly seven minutes into the second half.

A 3-pointer by Jailen Bedford had the Rebels within one point with 12 1/2 minutes remaining. A few minutes later Julian Rishwain's 3-pointer got the Rebels within two points with seven minutes remaining. Jalen Leach then hit a 3-pointer and Barnhizer had a jumper to put Northwestern up 56-49 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Another 3-pointer from Bedford got the Rebels within four points, but Barnhizer answered with a three-point play that put the Wildcats up 61-54 heading to the final minute. A couple of tip-in baskets by Jacob Bannarbie kept UNLV within five points at the final buzzer.

Leach had 15 points and Nick Martinelli scored 12 for Northwestern (6-2).

Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 17 points and Bedford had 15 for UNLV (4-3). Jeremiah Cherry had 10 rebounds.

Barnhizer made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first half. Northwestern led 26-25 at the break despite shooting only 29% overall. The Wildcats made eight free throws, four 3-pointers and only three two-point baskets in the half.

