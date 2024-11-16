Matt Allocco scores 17, Markus Burton 16 and Notre Dame dumps Georgetown 84-63

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Matt Allocco scored 17 points, Markus Burton added 16, and Notre Dame defeated Georgetown 84-63 on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish led 26-22 with five minutes left in the first half before Allocco and Nikita Konstantynovskyi scored the next eight points and Notre Dame finished on an 18-7 run. Allocco scored 15 points in the first half, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, and Notre Dame took a 44-29 lead at the break.

In the second half, Braeden Shrewsberry scored five points and Tae Davis had four in a 13-2 run that put the Fighting Irish up 69-45 with a little under eight minutes remaining.

The Fighting Irish led by at least 20 points the rest of the way, except for when Malik Mack hit a 3-pointer to make it 79-61 with two minutes left. Burke Chebuhar answered with a 3-pointer for Notre Dame.

Davis finished with 13 points for the Fighting Irish (3-0). Allocco had seven assists and five rebounds and Burton was 8-for-8 from the line.

Mack led Georgetown (2-1) with 16 points. Jayden Epps scored 13 points and Thomas Sorber added 12.

The Hoyas missed 15 of 18 3-pointers in the first half and finished 8 for 32 for the game.