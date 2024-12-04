SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Newell scores 20, grabs 11 rebounds to lead Georgia over Notre Dame 69-48 in the SEC/ACC Challenge

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Asa Newell scored 20 points and matched a career best with 11 rebounds to lead Georgia to a 69-48 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Newell was 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Dakota Leffew made 4 of 9 from long range and finished with 16 points for Georgia (8-1), which has won three straight. Silas Demary Jr. added 11 points and Tyrin Lawrence chipped in a career-high seven assists to go with seven points.

Tae Davis and Braeden Shrewsberry scored 14 points apiece for Notre Dame (4-5), which has lost five consecutive games.

Shrewsberry, Matt Allocco and Nikita Konstantynovskyi each scored five points during a 15-2 run to pull the Fighting Irish to 43-39 with 13:09 remaining. Leffew answered with a 3-pointer, sparking a 14-3 spurt for a 57-42 advantage with 5:50 left. Notre Dame cut the deficit to 57-47 but didn't get closer.

Newell scored 11 first-half points and Leffew added nine to help Georgia build a 34-22 advantage at the break. Davis scored 11 points to pace the Fighting Irish.

Georgia extended its non-conference home winning streak to 24 games. The last time the Bulldogs lost a non-conference home game was a 77-60 loss to Gardner-Webb on Dec. 29, 2021.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME