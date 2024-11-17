No. 6 Notre Dame hits program-record 15 three-pointers in 91-55 victory against Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 29 points and Olivia Miles added 20 as short-handed No. 6 Notre Dame dominated Lafayette, 91-55, on Sunday.

Notre Dame (4-0) only suited up seven players due to injuries. The Fighting Irish hit a school record 15 3-pointers.

Hidalgo connected on 9-of-14 shots, including making five of her six 3-point attempts. She also had five steals and five assists.

Miles, who grew up five miles from the Lafayette campus, chalked up a double-double, with 11 rebounds to go with her 20 points. She dished out seven assists.

Freshman Kate Kowal also had a double-double. She scored 11 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Kowal, who is third in the nation in blocked shots, swatted away seven Lafayette shots. She also had four assists.

Emma Risch hit four 3-pointers for 12 points, and Sonia Citron scored 10 points and had nine rebounds.

Junior Kay Donahue scored a career-high 18 points to lead Lafayette (1-3). Sauda Ntaconayigize added 17 points.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: Depth could be an issue for the Fighting Irish who head into a challenging portion of the schedule.

Lafayette: The Leopards tied their season high for points against a fierce Notre Dame defense.

Key moment

Kowal blocked a shot and as she was falling out of bounds, dished the ball to Miles. Miles weaved through two defenders, drove downcourt and made a stunning no-look pass to Hidaldo in the lane for the transition basket in the third quarter.

Up next

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish travel to Los Angeles to play at USC on Saturday in a match that showcases two First-Team AP All-Americans - Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and JuJu Watkins of USC.

Lafayette: The Leopards are at No. 15 West Virginia on Friday.