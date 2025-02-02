Cleveland's 21 points help Miami snap 10-game losing streak, beat Notre Dame 63-57

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points and Lynn Kidd added 15 on 7-of-9 shooting on Saturday night to help Miami beat Notre Dame 63-57 and snap a 10-game losing streak.

The Hurricanes ended a 20-game losing streak against ACC opponents (including an 81-65 loss to Boston College in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament). Miami (5-17, 1-10 ACC) beat a conference foe for the first time in almost a calendar year, dating to an 82-74 home win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 3, 2024.

Interim coach Bill Courtney, who took over after Jim Larranaga resigned on Dec. 26, got his first win at Miami.

Cleveland made a contested baseline jumper to make it 55-53 with 6:10 to play and give Miami its first lead since it was 8-7. Notre Dame’s Tae Davis threw down a dunk that tied it at 59-all with 3:40 remaining, but Kidd made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line 19 seconds later and the Hurricanes led the rest of the way.

The Irish went 0 for 3 from the field, missed all three of their free-throw attempts and committed two turnovers over the final three minutes.

Markus Burton led Notre Dame (10-11, 4-6) with 17 points, Braeden Shrewsberry scored 14 and Tae Davis 11.

Brandon Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Miami.

The Hurricanes tied their season low with six turnovers.

Notre Dame visits Florida State on Tuesday. Miami is off until next Saturday, when the Hurricanes play at Louisville.