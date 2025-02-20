Kario Oquendo scores 25 and SMU routs Notre Dame 97-73 for sixth ACC road win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kario Oquendo scored 25 points and SMU throttled Notre Dame 97-73 on Wednesday night as the Mustangs improved to 6-1 on the road in their first season in the ACC.

SMU (20-6, 11-4) shot 72% in the first half, making 21 of 30 shots. A 9-0 run and a 10-0 run gave the Mustangs a 25-5 lead halfway through the period and they went on to lead 50-25 at halftime. Oquendo had 15 points without missing a shot, going 6 for 6 from the field with two 3-pointers and making his only free throw.

Braeden Shrewsberry scored 12 points in the first half for the Fighting Irish (11-15, 5-10), but they shot only 32% and had eight turnovers.

SMU's lead was still 25 points five minutes into the second half before Yohan Traore had two three-point plays in a 9-0 run that left the Mustangs ahead 72-38 with 11:40 remaining. The closest Notre Dame would get was 90-69 with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

Matt Cross had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs. Samet Yigitoglu also scored 14 points and Chuck Harris added 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. SMU shot 59% for the game and outrebounded Notre Dame by more than double, 43-20.

Shrewsberry made 5 of 8 3-pointers and led Notre Dame with 21 points. Tae Davis had 13 points and Garrett Sundra scored 11.

SMU hosts No. 18 Clemson on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish, who have lost five of their last six, will host Pittsburgh on Saturday.