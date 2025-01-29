SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Horizon League gives Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe 1-game suspension for exchange with a ref

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe reacts during the second half...

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Nov. 13, 2024, in Champaign, Ill.

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The Horizon League suspended Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe for one game due to engaging with an official in an unacceptable way that violated league regulations after a loss to Robert Morris.

Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach made the announcement Tuesday, adding an official that made a significant error late in the game will not work for the league again.

Kampe's confrontation came after Kam Woods made 2 of 3 free throws with a second left to lift Robert Morris to a 73-71 victory over the Kampe-led Golden Grizzlies on Saturday in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

The 69-year-old Kampe will miss Thursday night's home game against Green Bay.

Kampe is in his 41st season at the school in suburban Detroit, making him the longest-serving men's basketball coach at a Division I program.

The Golden Grizzlies are 9-13 overall and 6-5 in the Horizon League, following their upset of Kentucky in last year's NCAA Tournament.

