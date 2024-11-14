SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Tomislav Ivisic scores 20 points and Illinois overcomes 18 turnovers to beat Oakland 66-54

Illinois's Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoots over Oakland's Allen Mukeba during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

By The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tomislav Ivisic scored 20 points, Ben Humrichous added 10 and Illinois overcame 18 turnovers to beat Oakland 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Illinois has started a season 3-0 for the fourth time under Brad Underwood, and the second time in three seasons after starting the 2022-23 season 4-0.

Illinois had its lead trimmed to 38-36 early in the second half before going on a 17-4 run for a 55-40 lead. Ivisic started the run, that included 11 straight points, with three made field goals. Oakland was just 2 of 10 from the field during the run.

Ivisic was 9 of 14 from the field, while the rest of his teammates combined to go 14 of 41.

Jayson Woodrich scored 11 points and DQ Cole added 10 for Oakland (1-2). The Grizzlies shot just 38% from the field, including 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

Oakland also turned it over 18 times.

Both teams play a top-five team in their next game. Oakland plays at top-ranked Kansas on Saturday. Illinois has a week off before playing at No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 20 in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Illinois's Ben Humrichous dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

