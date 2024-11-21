SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Freshman Jaloni Cambridge scores 19 in the first half and No. 12 Ohio State women rout Ohio 106-42

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ohio — Elsa Lemmila had a career-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, and fellow freshman Jaloni Cambridge scored all 19 of her points in the first half when No. 12 Ohio State built a 40-point lead en route to a 106-42 victory over Ohio on Wednesday night.

Ohio State scored the opening 17 points of the game and cruised. Cambridge reached 19 points, on 9-of-11 shooting, with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter to give the Buckeyes a 45-16 lead.

Ohio State led by 40 points at halftime. The Buckeyes made 5 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half, while Ohio was 5 of 18 overall with 26 turnovers that were turned into 34 points.

Ohio State had six players reach double-figure scoring despite one of its best players, Cotie McMahon, not playing due to an injury.

Taylor Thierry scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her fifth career double-double for Ohio State (4-0). Chance Gray scored 18 points, Ajae Petty had 13 and Ava Watson added 10.

Bailey Tabeling led Ohio (1-3) with nine points.

Ohio State is 24-1 in the all-time series with Ohio and holds a 7-0 advantage when facing the Bobcats in Athens.

Ohio State returns home to play Bowling Green on Sunday. The Bobcats play at Wright State on Sunday.

