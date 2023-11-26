SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ohio State beats upstart Santa Clara 86-56 in championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic

By The Associated Press

DESTIN, Fla. — Jamison Battle scored 21 points and Ohio State beat Santa Clara 86-56 in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday night in a game it never trailed.

Bruce Thornton scored 13 points and reserves Dale Bonner and Zed Key scored 11 and 10 points respectively. The Buckeyes (5-1) shot 52.4% (33 for 63) including 46.4.% (13 for 28) from 3-point range.

Adama Bal, who scored a career-high 25 points in an 88-82 win the night before against Oregon, scored 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting for the Broncos (6-1). Carlos Marshall Jr. and reserve Tyeree Bryan each scored 10 points.

Battle made a 3-pointer with 9:18 left in the first half to make it 24-11 before the Broncos went on an 11-4 run in the next five minutes and drew within 28-22 when Jake Ensminger made a 3 with 4:43 remaining before the half.

Ohio State led 34-26 at intermission before breaking it open in the first five minutes of the second half and led 48-31. The lead reached more than 30 when Scotty Middleton made a 3 with 2:29 remaining.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME