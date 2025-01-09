Jaloni Cambridge 29 points, helps No. 9 Ohio State come back and beat No. 25 Michigan 84-77 on road

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half, leading No. 9 Ohio State in a comeback 84-77 win against No. 25 Michigan on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are off to their best start since opening 19-0 two years ago.

The Wolverines (10-5, 1-3) led by 16 points in the first half and were ahead after each of the first three quarters, but could not hold on for their first win over a top-10 team in five attempts this season.

Ohio State's Chance Gray scored 16 and Cotie McMahon had 13 points.

Michigan's Olivia Olson scored 20 points, Greta Kampschroeder scored all of her 13 points in the first half and Jordan Hobbs also scored 13.

Syla Swords, a freshman standout from Canada, was limited to 13 points after she had a career-high 30 in a loss last week against top-ranked UCLA for the Wolverines.

Takeaways

Ohio State: Cambridge has bounced back with 20-plus points in consecutive games. The 5-foot-7 guard scored a team-high 20 points in last Sunday's win over Northwestern after being held to two, four and eight points the previous three games.

Michigan: It's tough being tested more than coach Kim Barnes Arico's team. The Wolverines faced the top-ranked Bruins and then-No. 1 South Carolina in November. They also have played No. 4 USC and No. 10 Oklahoma.

Key moment

Ohio State's Taylor Thierry blocked Olson's shot in the lane with 1:56 to go, denying Michigan in its last shot to tie the game.

Key stat

Cambridge and Gray each scored nine points in the pivotal third, helping Ohio State outscore Michigan by nine points to spark the comeback.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Oregon on Sunday and Michigan plays at Purdue on Saturday.