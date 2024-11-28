Ajae Petty has a 24-11 double-double to lead No. 11 Ohio State women past Old Dominion 70-47

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ajae Petty scored 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 11 Ohio State to a 70-47 win over Old Dominion in the Daytona Beach Classic on Thursday.

Petty scored the first four points of the game and the Buckeyes never trailed.

Jaloni Cambridge added 15 points and six assists for Ohio State (5-0), which plays Utah State on Friday. Taylor Thierry had seven points to reach 1,000 for her career.

Simaru Fields and Brenda Fontana both had 11 points for the Monarchs (4-2), who play Oakland on Saturday.

The Buckeyes went 4 of 16 in the first quarter but held the Monarchs to 2 of 10. The teams combined for 23 turnovers. Behind Petty, a graduate transfer from Kentucky who was 5 of 6, Ohio State was 9 of 18 in the second quarter and raced to a 34-14 halftime lead.

Shooting was again a struggle in the third quarter for Ohio State but the Monarchs couldn't get closer than 17. The Buckeyes closed it out by making 9 of 13 shots, although they finished the game 0 for 11 behind the arc.

Old Dominion finished at 34% with 28 turnovers.