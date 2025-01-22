Micah Parrish fuels rally as Ohio State snaps 3-game skid with 73-70 win over No. 11 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Micah Parrish scored 17 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, helping Ohio State rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and fueling a 15-0 run in the closing minutes that led to a 73-70 win over No. 11 Purdue on Tuesday night.

Parrish was 8 of 10 from the field and made a career-best six 3-pointers, including 11 points and three 3s during the decisive run. Devin Royal added 16 points for Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten), which snapped a three-game skid.

Purdue (15-5, 7-2) entered on a seven-game winning streak and led 59-53 with 7:25 to play. But Ohio State stormed back by making 8 of 12 3s in the second half.

Trey Kaufman-Renn tied his career high with 26 points to lead the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points while Braden Smith was just 3 of 14 from the field and scored 12.

Kaufman-Renn scored eight straight to get Purdue within 68-67 with 1:01 left, but the Boilermakers never retook the lead.

Ohio State forward Colin White injured his left ankle and spent the second half in a walking boot, and guard John Mobley Jr. missed some time after a hard landing when he was fouled.

Takeaways

Ohio State: Despite losing five of their last six games and their early struggles Tuesday, which included a scoring drought of nearly 4 1/2 minutes, the Buckeyes battled back.

Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler celebrates with forward Sean Stewart (13) after defeating Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Purdue: The Boilermakers lost a big lead, had trouble rebounding and shot 3s poorly.

Key moment

Parrish's scoring flurry gave the Buckeyes the lead — and the confidence they needed to close it out.

Key stats

Ohio State shot 53.3% from the field and 47.8% on 3s.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Iowa on Monday. Purdue hosts No. 21 Michigan on Friday.