Cotie McMahon and Ajae Petty score 16 apiece to help No. 10 Ohio State top Rutgers 77-63

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cotie McMahon and Ajae Petty each scored 16 points to help No. 10 Ohio State top Rutgers 77-63 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes used their full-court pressure defense to force 22 turnovers that led to 29 points. Ohio State (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and never let Rutgers get within 10 until just over two minutes remained in the game.

Destiny Adams' layup got the Scarlet Knights within 71-62, but they could get no closer. Adams led Rutgers (8-5, 0-2) with 31 points and 17 rebounds.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have a balanced offense and have plenty of players capable of scoring, with five averaging in double figures. Jaloni Cambridge, who averages 13.9 points a game, had a rough afternoon, with just two points, missing 12 of her 13 field-goal attempts.

Rutgers: Kiyomi McMiller, who is the top scoring freshman in the country, averaging just under 21 points a game, was saddled by foul trouble and scored only 14 points. She was 5 for 19 from the field.

Key moment

Ohio State outscored Rutgers 23-9 in the second quarter as Taylor Thierry had eight points in the period to go up 46-25 at the half. The Scarlet Knights got within 47-36 in the third quarter.

Key stat

Rutgers could have been a lot closer but struggled from the foul line. The Scarlet Knights were just 14 for 26. Adams made half of her 18 free-throw attempts.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Northwestern next Sunday.

Rutgers: Visits No. 8 Maryland on Thursday before hosting No. 4 Southern California and JuJu Watkins next Sunday.