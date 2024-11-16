SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 23 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Ohio State 78-64 for third straight win after season-opening loss

Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) reacts after being fouled on an and one shot against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV and Manny Obaseki each scored 15 points and No. 23 Texas A&M beat No. 21 Ohio State 78-64 on Friday night.

Zhuric Phelps added 14 points and Henry Coleman III chipped in 12 for the Aggies.

The Aggies have won three consecutive games following a season-opening loss at UCF and handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season. The Aggies led 31-22 at halftime before starting the second half with two 3-pointers from Phelps and Taylor to build a 37-22 lead.

Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 15 points, John Mobley Jr. added 13 and Ohio State shot 34% (20 of 59) from the field, compared to 39% (19 of 49) by the Aggies.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes made 24 3-pointers in their first two games but weren’t nearly as effective from long range on Friday. They only went 5 of 17 (29%) in the first half and wound up 8 of 30 (27%) from the 3-point line.

Texas A&M: The Aggies’ subpar nonconference scheduling in the past has caught up with them in NCAA Tournament seeding but that shouldn’t be a problem this season. Texas A&M got a Quad 1 victory with its win over Ohio State.

Key moment

Aggies guard Hayden Hefner grabbed a loose ball out of midair in front of the free-throw line and heaved a prayer that dropped through the basket, lifting the Aggies to a 27-17 lead with 2:41 remaining in the first half.

Ohio State guard Evan Mahaffey (12) tries to get around Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) for a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Key stat

The Aggies outscored the Buckeyes 16-9 in second-chance points.

Up next

The Buckeyes host Evansville on Tuesday night for their second home game of the season, and the Aggies stay at home on Wednesday night against Southern.

