Cotie McMahon leads No. 8 Ohio State over Washington 66-56

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon had 19 points and five rebounds as No. 8 Ohio State held off Washington 66-56 in their first women’s basketball matchup as members of the Big Ten.

Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge added 13 points and five rebounds for the Buckeyes (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten), who won their third straight. Chance Gray had 11 points for Ohio State, which improved to 11-0 at home this season.

Hannah Stines led Washington (13-9, 4-6) with 17 points and Dalayah Daniels had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Takeaways

Washington: Despite being far from home, the Huskies battled for more than three quarters. But Washington could not overcome its own miscues.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have won 20 of their first 21 games in a season for the fourth time in program history and first since 2011-12. Ohio State will embark on its first Big Ten trip to the West Coast with games at No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC.

Key moment

Ohio State led 50-38 late in the third quarter. But Washington reeled off 10 straight points to cut the lead to 50-48. Ohio State answered with a 9-3 run.

Key stat

Washington had 25 turnovers. The Buckeyes had 10 steals and held a commanding 35-10 edge in points off turnovers.

Up next

Washington visits Penn State on Wednesday. Ohio State visits No. 1 UCLA on Wednesday

