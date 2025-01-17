Jaloni Cambridge scores 27 to pace No. 9 Ohio State in 80-69 win over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Jaloni Cambridge scored 27 points and Chance Gray added 22 to help No. 9 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 80-69 on Thursday night.

Cambridge, who entered averaging 14.5 points, shot 11 of 16 from the field and added a career-high eight rebounds.

Cotie McMahon added 17 points for the Buckeyes (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten), who are off to their best start since winning their first 19 games in 2022-23.

Serah Williams had 20 points and 17 rebounds and Tess Myers scored a season-high 18 points for Wisconsin (10-8, 1-6), which has lost six straight. The Badgers' only league victory came against Rutgers on Dec. 8.

Wisconsin held a 37-34 rebounding advantage and made 12 of 29 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Ohio State: Gray made 5 of 9 3-point attempts as the Buckeyes had little trouble scoring inside or outside.

Wisconsin: Reserve Lily Krahn added 16 points and made four 3-pointers for the Badgers, but Williams needs more help. Williams' double-double was her seventh this season.

Key moment

Myers’ 3-pointer got Wisconsin within 54-51 with 2:12 left in the third quarter, but Ohio State pulled ahead 63-54 by the end of the period. Gray made three free throws with less than a second left.

Key stat

The Buckeyes entered with an average of 11.5 steals per game and finished with 11, including three by McMahon.

Up next

Ohio State plays at Penn State on Sunday. Wisconsin travels to Nebraska on Monday.