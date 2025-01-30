SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hausen leads balanced K-State scoring attack in 85-57 blitz of Oklahoma State

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Brendan Hausen scored 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting, Coleman Hawkins scored 15 points and Kansas State routed Oklahoma State 85-57 on Wednesday night.

Max Jones scored 14 points, Dug McDaniel scored 10 and the Wildcats (9-11, 3-6 Big 12) had 10 players enter the scoring column. Kansas State shot 52.6% (30 for 57).

Reserve Marchelus Avery scored 22 points, shooting 7 for 8, and Bryce Thompson was the lone starter in double-digit scoring for Oklahoma State with 11 points. The Cowboys' bench outscored the starters 39-18 and made 14 of their 21 made field goals.

The Wildcats began by establishing a 10-0 lead and were up 15-4 with 15 minutes before halftime. Avery threw down a dunk and Thompson made a layup to get Oklahoma State within 25-18 with 9:39 before the break, but McDaniel countered with a 3-pointer and layup for a 12-point lead. The Wildcats stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way. Kansas State led 45-23 at halftime.

It was Kansas State's second largest margin of victory this season. On Dec. 1, the Wildcats beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 120-73 at home.

Oklahoma State, which has dropped three straight and five of six, hosts Utah on Saturday. Kansas State, winner of consecutive games after a six-game losing streak, travels to face third-ranked Iowa State on Saturday.

