Raegan Beers again scores 30 as No. 16 Oklahoma women crush Arkansas 94-54 for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Raegan Beers scored 30 points for a second straight game and No. 16 Oklahoma upped its win streak to five with a 94-54 romp over Arkansas on Sunday.

Beers scored a career-high 30 three days earlier in a 101-81 victory over Vanderbilt. She became the first Sooner to reach 30 points in back-to-back games since Courtney Paris accomplished the feat as a sophomore in 2007. The junior made 12 of 14 shots against Arkansas, including a career-high three 3-pointers without a miss and added seven rebounds.

Sahara Williams finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Sooners (21-6, 9-5 Southeastern Conference). Skylar Vann had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Payton Verhulst totaled 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Izzy Higginbottom, fifth in the nation with a 23.6 scoring average, had 22 points on 8-for-21 shooting for the Razorbacks (9-20, 2-12), who have lost six in a row and 10 of their last 11.

Beers had nine points and Vann scored eight as Oklahoma took a 23-15 lead after one quarter. Higginbottom had three of Arkansas' four baskets and scored nine.

Higginbottom had back-to-back baskets to get the Razorbacks within 25-21 early in the second quarter, but Verhulst buried a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run and the Sooners led by double digits with 5:50 left. Jenna Lawrence hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and Arkansas closed to within 40-32 at the break.

Beers scored 10 in a 17-3 run to close out the third quarter and Oklahoma led 72-48. The Sooners ended the game on a 9-0 run, outscoring the Razorbacks 54-22 in the second half.

Oklahoma plays at Florida on Thursday. Arkansas will host Missouri on Thursday.

