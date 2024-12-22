Duke Miles scores a season-high 29 points and No. 14 Oklahoma beats Central Arkansas 89-66

NORMAN, Okla. — Duke Miles scored a season-high 29 points to lead No. 14 Oklahoma past Central Arkansas 89-66 on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremiah Fears had 19 points and Jalon Moore added 17 for the Sooners (12-0), who remained one of four unbeaten teams. Oklahoma made 33 of 68 shots (48%) from the field, scored 40 points in the paint, and converted 12 Central Arkansas turnovers into 24 points.

Layne Taylor scored 16 points, Elias Cato had 13 and Ben Fox added 12 for Central Arkansas (3-9), which made only 24 of 64 shots (38%).

Oklahoma led 46-37 at halftime behind 20 points from Miles, who made 7 of 9 shots from the field and 3 of 5 from distance. It was the second time in as many games the Sooners had a player score 20 before the break. Fears scored 20 of his game-high 30 points early in an 87-86 win over Michigan on Wednesday.

Takeaways

Central Arkansas: The Bears kept it close throughout the first half on the 3-point shooting of Fox, who made all four of his shots from distance.

Oklahoma: The Sooners leaned on Miles in the first half and Fears and Moore in the second. Fears scored 15 of his 19 points after the break and Moore added 11 as Oklahoma pulled away.

Key moment

Central Arkansas closed the gap to 54-47 on Taylor's 3-pointer, but Oklahoma went on a 13-1 run to extend the lead to 67-48 with 9:35 left.

Oklahoma guard Duke Miles, left, passes the ball away from Central Arkansas forward Elias Cato, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

Key stat

Oklahoma finished with a 33-3 advantage in fast-break points.

Up next

Central Arkansas hosts Southwestern Christian on Dec. 29. Oklahoma hosts Prairie View A&M on Dec. 29.