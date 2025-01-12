Georgia takes 2nd straight win over Top 25 team by beating slumping No. 17 Oklahoma 72-62

ATHENS, Ga. — Dakota Leffew and Asa Newell each scored 15 points and Georgia held off No. 17 Oklahoma 72-62 on Saturday night for its second consecutive win over a Top 25 team.

Georgia (14-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) made its bid to enter the Top 25 by beating No. 6 Kentucky 82-69 on Tuesday night and then giving the Sooners (13-3, 0-3) their third consecutive loss.

Oklahoma is still looking for its first SEC win in its debut season in the league. Jalon Moore led the Sooners with 17 points. Duke Miles and Kobe Elvis each had 14.

Brycen Goodine, who scored 34 points in Oklahoma's 80-78 loss to No. 10 Texas A&M on Wednesday night, scored only 3 points while making 1 of 7 shots from the field.

Following the winter weather postponement of Saturday's Atlanta-Houston NBA game in Atlanta, Hawks guard Trae Young, who played one season at Oklahoma, attended the game. Young wore a crimson Sooners shirt.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: Moore made two free throws with 1:37 remaining to cut Georgia’s lead to 65-60. Moore fouled out in the final minute.

Georgia: Center Somto Cyril blocked four shots, including two on Jeremiah Fears and Duke Miles in a second-half span when the Bulldogs stretched a 58-54 lead to 63-54.

Georgia center Somto Cyril (6) rebounds the ball over Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/Kathryn Skeean

Key moment

Elvis led the Sooners with 14 points when he took the bench with four fouls with 8:58 remaining. He never picked up his fifth foul but was held scoreless the remainder of the game.

Key stat

Georgia had a 28-13 advantage in bench points.

Up next

Oklahoma returns home to play Texas on Wednesday night.

Georgia will continue its stretch of five straight games against AP Top 25 teams to open its conference schedule when it visits No. 1 Tennessee on Wednesday night.