Raegan Beers scores 20 as No. 10 Oklahoma beats No. 12 Kentucky 69-65 to reach SEC semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Raegan Beers had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Payton Verhulst added 16 points and No. 10 Oklahoma battled back from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat No. 12 Kentucky 69-65 on Friday and advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Sahara Williams chipped in with 13 points for Oklahoma, which has won nine straight.

The Sooners (25-6) will face two-time defending Southeastern Conference champion and fifth-ranked South Carolina, an 84-63 winner over Vanderbilt, on Saturday.

Georgia Amoore scored 29 points and Clara Strack added 12 points and 16 rebounds to lead Kentucky (22-7).

The teams finished tied for fourth in the SEC, but the Wildcats beat the Sooners 95-86 to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker and a double bye in the tournament. In that game Amoore had a career-high 43 points on seven 3-pointers, so finding a way to stop Kentucky’s point guard was a point of emphasis for Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Amoore was 12 of 27 from the field.

Neither team led by more than five in the first half, but Amoore’s first 3-pointer of the game midway through the third quarter gave Kentucky a 10-point lead. Verhulst’s back-to-back 3s from the top of the key allowed the Sooners to take a 50-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kentucky guard Cassidy Rowe (5) shoots over Oklahoma forward Liz Scott (34) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Greenville, S.C. Credit: AP/David Yeazell

Takeaways

Oklahoma: Despite playing their second game in two days, the Sooners looked stronger down the stretch than the more well-rested Wildcats.

Kentucky: Finished 4 of 23 from 3-point range. Amoore was just 3 of 8, with two of those coming in the final minute.

Key moment

Skylar Vann’s cutting layup gave Oklahoma a 64-59 lead with 1:32 left.

Key stat

The Sooners won despite shooting 31% from the field.

Kentucky center Clara Strack (13) shoots over Oklahoma center Raegan Beers (52) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Greenville, S.C. Credit: AP/David Yeazell

Up next

While Oklahoma moves on to play its third game in three days, Kentucky will await its NCAA Tournament seed.