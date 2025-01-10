Jerkaila Jordan scores 24 points as Mississippi State women top No. 10 Oklahoma 81-77

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points, 18 in the second half, and Mississippi State held on for a 81-77 win over No. 10 Oklahoma.

Jordan made 10 of 17 field goals and had six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Eniya Russell scored 12 points and reserve Destiney McPhaul added 10 points for the Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference).

Raegan Beers had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Payton Verhulst scored 15 points and Liz Scott added 12 for Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2).

The Bulldogs put together a 7-0 run to close out the third quarter and took a 53-49 lead into the fourth. They got critical stops and hit free throws down the stretch.

The Bulldogs had an 11-point lead against No. 2 South Carolina last Sunday before the Gamecocks went on a 34-2 run and won 95-68. It looked like the Bulldogs might be on the same path against Oklahoma — Mississippi State led 31-17 in the second quarter before Oklahoma closed the half on a 14-1 run to trim the Bulldogs' lead to 33-32.

This time, Mississippi State gave up the lead, but did not trail by more than four in the third quarter. The Bulldogs led for most of the fourth.

Takeaways

Mississippi State: After losing their first two conference games by over 20 points, the Bulldogs got a confidence boost.

Oklahoma: Mississippi State scored 25 points off Oklahoma's 21 turnovers.

Key moment

With Mississippi State up by two points in the closing seconds, Denim DeShields got a steal, then made two free throws to seal the win.

Up next

Mississippi State: Visits Georgia on Sunday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas A&M on Sunday.